Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.16 Million in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,233 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 645.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.23. 2,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,851. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $54.91 and a 12-month high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.