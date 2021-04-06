Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.52 Million in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

