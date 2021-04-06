Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.70 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 246,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,510,254. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $219.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

