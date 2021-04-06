Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 52,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,665 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. 66,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.