Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000. Sun Life Financial accounts for 2.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 486,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 1,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,215. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

