Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. The Allstate comprises 2.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $373,392,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. 9,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

