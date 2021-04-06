Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after purchasing an additional 595,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,429,000 after purchasing an additional 722,861 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

