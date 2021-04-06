Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $190.32. 204,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,740,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $94.52 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

