Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,910 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

