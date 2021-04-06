Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,270 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
