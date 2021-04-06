Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Takes $2.16 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,010 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.62.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

