Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.41 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. The Middleby makes up 2.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

MIDD traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,576. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $172.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

