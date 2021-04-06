Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $14.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,203.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,944. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,061.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,804.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.