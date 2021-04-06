Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 152,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000. Corteva accounts for about 3.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $63,378,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Corteva stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. 12,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

