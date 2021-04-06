Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.28. 72,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.24. The company has a market cap of $432.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

