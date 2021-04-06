LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 270,357 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $50.74.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.