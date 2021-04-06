LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,559 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Amarin worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 1,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,914,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Amarin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 624,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amarin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.77.

Shares of AMRN opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.