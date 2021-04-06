LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 163.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $463,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

