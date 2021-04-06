LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,395,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 386,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,042,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after buying an additional 124,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.88 and a 12 month high of $221.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.63. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

