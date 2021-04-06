LPL Financial LLC Buys 24,219 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,825 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

