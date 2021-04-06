LPL Financial LLC Buys 850 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 146.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $968.10.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,195.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,119.49. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $653.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

