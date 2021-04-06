LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 19,693 SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.63% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.