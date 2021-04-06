LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

