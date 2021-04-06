LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 92,784 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 42,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $6,598,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.04.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

