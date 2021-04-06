LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6,009.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

