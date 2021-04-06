LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NVR by 33.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,827.44 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,500.00 and a one year high of $4,844.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,623.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,299.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,977.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

