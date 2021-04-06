LPL Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 861.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Guggenheim increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of HZNP opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,458 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,875 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

