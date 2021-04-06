LPL Financial LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

