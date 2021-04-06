LPL Financial LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,800,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,040,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

