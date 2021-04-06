LPL Financial LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

