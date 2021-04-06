LPL Financial LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 233.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

