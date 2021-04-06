LPL Financial LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,429,000 after purchasing an additional 722,861 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after purchasing an additional 595,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BNS opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

