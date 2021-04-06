LPL Financial LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72,900 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Alphatec worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 1,037,491 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $12,368,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2,661.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 372,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $3,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404 in the last 90 days. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

