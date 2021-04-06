LPL Financial LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after buying an additional 259,135 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 711,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

