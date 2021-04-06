LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.25% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDMO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 85,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 66,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59.

