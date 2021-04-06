LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 435,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

