LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day moving average of $167.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $206.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

