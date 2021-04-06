LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of 2U worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 2U by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

