LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,814 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

