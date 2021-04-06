LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

