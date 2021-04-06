LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 199.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,581 shares of company stock worth $2,875,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

