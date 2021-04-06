LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.79 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average of $151.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

