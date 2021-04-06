LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,841 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 29.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 179,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

SU stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

