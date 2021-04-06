LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,796 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.23% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 46,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

