LPL Financial LLC Sells 910 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after buying an additional 228,460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,070,000 after buying an additional 212,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.41.

Shares of HLT opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of -108.10 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.11 and a fifty-two week high of $128.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.12.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

