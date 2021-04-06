LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -345.60 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.