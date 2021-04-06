LTO Network (LTO) Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $246.87 million and $25.08 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.72 or 0.00652507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00079208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031381 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,255 coins and its circulating supply is 280,346,977 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

