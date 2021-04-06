LTO Network (LTO) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last week, LTO Network has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $228.37 million and $20.05 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00056198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00685105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,287 coins and its circulating supply is 280,347,009 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

