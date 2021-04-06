Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $755.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.