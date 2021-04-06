Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Down 2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) shares were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 21,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 40,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

About Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. operates as a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.